Whatsapp major change to the way you add contacts - here’s what is new

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology writer

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 08:25 BST
WhatsApp will never be the same! 📱
  • WhatsApp will allow you to save contacts within the app. 
  • It will no longer just rely on using the address book in your phone. 
  • Users will also be able to add contacts when using WhatsApp Web - and much more. 

WhatsApp has announced a major shake-up to the way you add contacts. In a much demanded feature, users will be able to save numbers directly to their WhatsApp account. 

Meta, the owner of Facebook and the encrypted messaging app, announced the changes on Tuesday (October 22). WhatsApp has traditionally relied on your phone’s address book to hold and manage contacts. 

However this means that if you lose your device it could be hard to recover your contacts, if you have failed to backup properly. It could prove to a real lifesaver. 

Here’s all you need to know: 

WhatsApp announces major changes to contacts 

Save contacts directly to WhatsApp 

If you only want to stay in touch with someone via WhatsApp and don’t want your contact book on your phone getting clogged up, well Meta is adding a choice to save a contact exclusively to WhatsApp. The company explains: “These WhatsApp contacts are ideal for when you are sharing your phone with others or if you want to separate personal and business contacts when managing more than one WhatsApp account on your phone.” 

Contacts you save to WhatsApp will be restored in case you ever lose your phone or change devices.

Add contacts when using WhatsApp web 

Previously, if you wanted to add a new contact via WhatsApp you would have to do it on your phone. This was because they would be saved to your handsets contact book. 

But now you can save your contacts directly to WhatsApp, it means you can add them on whatever device you are using it on - including WhatsApp web. Meta said: “Until now, the only place you were able to add contacts was from your mobile device, by either typing in a phone number or scanning a QR code. 

“Soon, you’ll be able to add and manage contacts from the comfort of your keyboard on WhatsApp Web and Windows – and eventually other linked devices.”

Usernames 

Announcing the changes to managing contacts, WhatsApp added that it will also make it possible to eventually manage and save contacts by usernames. Usernames on WhatsApp will add an extra degree of privacy so that you don’t need to share your phone number when messaging someone. 

On its website, WhatsApp said: “Today’s just one crucial step to making that reality possible and we’ll have more to share when it’s ready.”

What do you think of the changes announced by WhatsApp? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].

