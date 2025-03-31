Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The retailer is back and expanding across the UK, offering home essentials

Beloved homeware retailer Wilko is continuing its nationwide comeback after near-collapse in 2023

Wilko has expanded its Deliveroo partnership from 10 locations to 212, offering over 14,000 products

Shoppers can order home, garden, DIY, and pet care essentials with delivery in as little as 25 minutes

CDS Superstores, which acquired Wilko’s brand, is driving an ‘aggressive’ UK-wide expansion

A beloved British homeware retailer is continuing its “aggressive” nationwide return, less than two years removed from its near-total disappearance from the high street.

Wilko launched on the Deliveroo Shopping platform last October in 10 hub locations - Edinburgh, Bristol, Nottingham, Bournemouth, Eccles, Manchester, Bedford, Harlow, Plymouth, and Leeds - offering 3,000 products.

But now, the partnership is growing to cover hundreds of areas across the country. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Which locations will be covered by Wilko and Deliveroo?

Wilko’s partnership with Deliveroo Shopping will cover 212 areas, including London, Newcastle, York, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Derby.

The other locations are those in which a Wilko store or collection point (these are usually located within existing The Range stores) is present in the local area.

To see if there is a Wilko store or collection point near you, use the brand’s online store locator.

Shoppers will have access to over 14,000 products, including garden, home, kitchen, DIY, cleaning, pet care, and storage essentials - with delivery in as little as 25 minutes - all price-matched to Wilko’s in-store prices.

During last year’s trial period, data revealed strong demand for items such as paint, decorative lights, screwdrivers, phone chargers, and duct tape, as customers used Wilko products for home renovations, festive celebrations, and everyday essentials.

The expansion continues the growth of Deliveroo Shopping, driven by rising customer demand for fast access to household essentials.

Since its launch in November 2023, the platform has added several high-street brands, including Iceland, NotOnTheHighStreet, and B&Q.

Deliveroo said that expanding into non-food categories has provided customers with "the convenience of shopping for everything - all in one app."

Wilko entered administration in August 2023, resulting in the loss of around 12,000 jobs after administrators were unable to secure a large part of the business.

CDS Superstores acquired Wilko’s brand and online operations and has since launched an “aggressive” nationwide expansion across England, Scotland, Wales, and, for the first time, Northern Ireland throughout this year.

Alex Simpkin, group CEO of CDS Superstores, said: “It’s fantastic to expand our partnership with Deliveroo and make sure that Wilko is accessible to as many households as possible.

“The brand has a loyal customer following and we’re thrilled that we’re able to reach more shoppers via the app, ensuring that people can get their hands on all the great things you expect to see from Wilko in just 25 minutes!”

