Council set to debate motion calling for trial of a four-day working week

The proposal is being tabled by Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson who said there is growing evidence that a reduction in working days actually increases productivity.

Colr. Jackson commented: “It’s already obvious that a lack of work-life balance contributes to work related stress, low productivity and burnout amongst workers so I believe there is an onus on all public bodies to explore new and better ways of working.

“There is a growing body of international evidence showing that moving to a four-day working week, without a reduction in income, enhances productivity and happiness amongst workers. It has already been trialled by major international companies who found that it had positive impacts both for business and workers.