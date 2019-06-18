Cross-border Jobs Fair to be staged in Derry tomorrow

A major cross-border Jobs Fair for people across the North West will be staged in Derry tomorrow.

Over 50 employers will attend the Fair, which takes place on Wednesday, June 19 at the City Hotel on Queen’s Quay from 1pm to 7pm.

The North West Cross Border Job Fair is free and open to all, from those looking for a job and graduates to those looking to change career. There is no need to register and people can just drop in to the event.

Employers from different sectors will be actively recruiting on the day and those attending can find out about available jobs, meet employers and also take part in a one-to-one coaching clinic offering tailored recruitment and CV preparation advice.

Vacancies are available in many sectors, including: hospitality, IT, retail, financial services, construction, health and manufacturing.

People can also find out more about apprenticeship opportunities from GCSE to Foundation Degree Level.

The Department for Communities is hosting the event in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, EURES Cross Border Partnership and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Eileen McGrinder, Skills Project Officer at Derry and Strabane Council said: “The fair will offer jobseekers an invaluable opportunity to meet with prospective employers from across Derry, Strabane and Donegal to discuss and apply for actual jobs which are currently available and ready to be filled.”

Stephen McGlew from the Department for Communities said: “This initiative is an excellent opportunity to make connections, get advice, and apply for real employment opportunities.”

Joe Lavery, EURES Cross Border Partnership Ireland - N Ireland Coordinator added: “This year’s job fair will showcase a range of employers and vacancies in the North West cross border area and give jobseekers as well as job changers from both jurisdictions the opportunity to seize local, worthwhile opportunities. We’re therefore looking forward to a very successful event.”

Inviting jobseekers from throughout the North West to attend this year’s event, Declan Doherty from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) concluded: “The Job Fair has something for everyone – and I’d therefore encourage anyone, whether in work, unemployed or simply assessing education and training options, to explore the wide-ranging opportunities available on the day.”