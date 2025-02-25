Cut off your split ends! Hair to Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co

It’s almost Spring, the evenings are getting longer and the mornings is getting brighter. Makes it the perfect time to book your hair appointment.

Are you feeling like a new hair colour? Hair extensions? Or a restyle?

At our salon coming into spring, our clients love having their blondes brighter, platinum and golden blondes is always a good choice, our brunettes add some caramel tones for the sun kissed glow and balayages is always a popular hair colouring service.

We also offer five different hair extensions methods which include: nanos, microlinks, microweft and celebrity weft and my signature fitting. Offering different methods allows us to cater for many different hair types. Whether your hair is fine, lifeless, thick, short, long or you need volume, we have a solution for you. Feel free to give us a call to book your free consultation.

Regular trips to the salon helps keep split ends at bay.

Some of my favourite haircuts at the minute are, blunt bob, classic bob, fringes, bangs, butterfly layers and the mullet.

Are you regularly having your hair cut? If the answer is no it’s so important for you to make that hair appointment. It will not only make you feel good, your hair will love it too!

Cutting off your split ends is definitely one of the best things you can do for yourself. Don’t allow those split ends to keep travelling up your hair shaft and creating even more unnecessary damage.

A visit to the salon is the first step in the right direction to tame those split ends, followed by your home haircare routine, which would include, scalp oil, sulphate free shampoo and conditioner, hair mask and heat protection spray.

I can’t emphasise enough on the importance of a good heat protection spray. Over using heated styling tools is never a good idea. Most straighteners temperature begin at 180 degree,s which is the same temperature that our oven is at to cook our Sunday roast. Color Wow, K18 and Revlon Uniqone are really good brands to use, and also a different range of pricing to suit all budgets.

If you need any help, advice or support on your hair journey feel free to give us a call on 02871268097, find us on Facebook or Instagram to see a collection of our work.

About Me

I’m Margaret Doherty. I started my hairdressing career back in 2008 at the age of 20, starting a full-time course at North West Regional College. I'll never forget the weight of the Hair Training bag, having to walk to and from Christ Church everyday in hail, rain or snow. It really pushed me on to pass my driving test.

Having my own salon is a dream come true. We have a team of 10, 15 hair stations, nail bar and make up bar. Having my own salon, keeps me passionate, motivated, and focused to strive to learn more, improve my skills and give our clients the best service possible.

Outside of work I am Mammy to four beautiful children, two daughters Holly and Faye and two sons Joshua and Oisin. I am so proud to be their mother. I really hope at least one of them follows in my footsteps. I definitely see Faye with a natural flare to it, she styles her hair beautifully every day for school.

Love Margaret x