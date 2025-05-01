CWU says workers ‘stunned’ by proposal by BT to move jobs out of Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says the proposal by BT to move jobs out of Derry has left the workforce ‘stunned’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trade union was reacting to the announcement on Wednesday by the BT Group that it was consulting on the closure of its office in Derry city centre.

CWU National Officer Tracey Fussey said: “The decision to close operations in Derry to offshore the work to India has left workers and the local community stunned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the loss of hundreds of jobs at Enniskillen and Belfast in the past year, this comes as yet another blow to communities already suffering from a lack of investment and opportunity.

The BT office in Derry

“CWU members are hugely disappointed with the decision, and will be doing all they can to protect jobs and identify suitable alternatives.”

A BT Group spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that it is ‘considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals’.