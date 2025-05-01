CWU says workers ‘stunned’ by proposal by BT to move jobs out of Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The trade union was reacting to the announcement on Wednesday by the BT Group that it was consulting on the closure of its office in Derry city centre.
CWU National Officer Tracey Fussey said: “The decision to close operations in Derry to offshore the work to India has left workers and the local community stunned.
“After the loss of hundreds of jobs at Enniskillen and Belfast in the past year, this comes as yet another blow to communities already suffering from a lack of investment and opportunity.
“CWU members are hugely disappointed with the decision, and will be doing all they can to protect jobs and identify suitable alternatives.”
A BT Group spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that it is ‘considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.