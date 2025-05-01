CWU says workers ‘stunned’ by proposal by BT to move jobs out of Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st May 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 17:27 BST
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says the proposal by BT to move jobs out of Derry has left the workforce ‘stunned’.

The trade union was reacting to the announcement on Wednesday by the BT Group that it was consulting on the closure of its office in Derry city centre.

CWU National Officer Tracey Fussey said: “The decision to close operations in Derry to offshore the work to India has left workers and the local community stunned.

“After the loss of hundreds of jobs at Enniskillen and Belfast in the past year, this comes as yet another blow to communities already suffering from a lack of investment and opportunity.

The BT office in Derry

“CWU members are hugely disappointed with the decision, and will be doing all they can to protect jobs and identify suitable alternatives.”

A BT Group spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that it is ‘considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals’.

