Atlantic Hub Property Limited., is aiming to develop four Information Technology service and data service buildings at Foyle Port.

The major development was granted outline planning permission by DC&SDC’s Planning Committee two years ago, however, a number of conditions were attached.

These included that ‘an Invasive Species Management Plan shall be submitted to the Planning Authority’ and that ‘no site clearance or development activity shall take place until the Invasive Species Management Plan has been approved in writing by the Planning Authority and implemented in accordance with the approved details’.

A CGI concept illustration of the proposed data centre

In newly-published documents submitted in support of the application, MCI Planning & Development have confirmed all of the other conditions have now been discharged and that Atlantic Hub is seeking a relaxation of the Invasive Species condition to allow the development to proceed.

“We seek only a minor variation with the purpose of removing unnecessary restrictions placed upon when the applicant can share the requested information. We seek no other amendments to Condition 28 and are keen to share the requested information (an Invasive Species Management Plan) at the earliest opportunity,” the application states.

MCI points out that Atlantic Hub is ‘keen to commence with permissible site clearance works, including ground preparation and vegetation clearance, after all the relevant pre-commencement conditions have been discharged’.