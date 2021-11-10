Data firm AquaQ launching Derry office and creating 40 new jobs

AquaQ is creating 40 new jobs in Derry

The Belfast-headquartered firm which has a workforce of 230 globally with operations in London, New York, Vancouver, Singapore and Hong Kong said its job creation initiative will result in 40 high value jobs.

AquaQ Head of Engineering Patrick Farren commented: “We are looking to recruit Java and React developers for our rapidly expanding Software Engineering division. These roles will involve using modern development tools and concepts to deliver high quality, best practice software solutions to our clients. Successful applicants will require a mix of technical and client facing skills, offering highly rewarding careers for the right people.”

The company intends hosting an Insight event at the City Hotel Derry from 7.30pm on Thursday, November 18 to provide potential new employees and new graduates with a chance to find out more about AquaQ and to speak with staff in an informal setting about the roles on offer.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke said: “I am delighted that these are high quality well paid jobs in the software development sector are coming to the city and region. The company is very well established and their decision to expand their workforce into this region is recognition of our high skilled workforce and talent base."