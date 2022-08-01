Dawn McLaughlin and Ciaran Mulgrew to sit on Invest NI Board

The pair were appointed by the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to serve on the Board for a three year period from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

Ms. McLaughlin is a chartered accountant, who established Dawn McLaughlin & Co. in Derry in 2005, and recently served as President of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Mulgrew, originally from Belfast, has been managing director and owner operator of Niche Drinks Co. Ltd. on the Rossdowney Road for the past 25 years.

Dawn McLaughlin

Mr. Lyons said: “Invest NI plays a crucial role in helping to transform Northern Ireland into a globally competitive economy working for everyone and I welcome these new appointments to the Board.

“The wealth of knowledge, skills and experience that I know they will bring will be invaluable as Invest NI continues to work to attract foreign investment and support our local businesses to create jobs, innovate and grow their exports through my Department’s vision to deliver a decade of innovation through the 10X Economy.

"I would like to wish them every success in their work supporting the Invest NI Chair and Chief Executive.”

Ciaran Mulgrew