The motion was put forward by SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell at a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

It follows a meeting of the Council’s Strategic Growth Partnership in March, at which four key projects were identified as lacking in progress: university expansion, improved road infrastructure, enhanced rail services, and improved connectivity and sustainability of CODA.

Councillor Farrell proposed writing to both the Minister for Economy, Conor Murphy, and Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, to request updates and “a firm commitment for each project to be included in the forthcoming programme for Government”.

The Magee campus of Ulster University.

Councillor Farrell said a recent statement of progress had identified the projects, which “would make a massive difference to this city and district” but had progressed “less than planned”.

He added: “In terms of roads, the A6 isn’t finished, the A5 isn’t started, and the A2, widening of Buncrana Road has been shelved indefinitely”

“In terms of rail, funding has not been agreed for Phase 3 of the Derry to Coleraine upgrade or for feasibility study for stops at Eglinton, Ballykelly and Strathfoyle.

“The revised business case for the airport is sitting in a Ministerial desk in Stormont and, if agreed, it could save ratepayers £3.5 million a year.

City of Derry Airport.

“As for the Magee expansion, New Decade New Approach said four years ago that proposals for 10,000 students would be brought forward and they haven’t.

“These projects are critical and it’s really important they’re in the Strategic Growth Plan, but a real statement of intent from the new Executive would be that each project was included in the Programme of Government.

“For each of these projects there’s a Minister that has the power, the funding, and the responsibility to deliver on them.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin agreed that projects were “important” but weren’t “moving fast enough”.

Councillor Harkin said: “While Stormont was down there was a ready-made excuse, now it’s back we have to ratchet up because we’ve lost time.

“The Phase 3 upgrade of the Derry to Coleraine [rail] line was supposed to be finished in 2013, and it still isn’t done because the funding hasn’t been guaranteed.

“It’s a decade now of delay, and it’s very frustrating to read about a £142 million spend to further develop the Belfast to Dublin line.”

Colr, Harkin was referring to the announcement this week that the cross-border intercity rail services between Belfast and Dublin are set to benefit from a €165million (£141.9million) investment from the PEACEPLUS Programme.

The PEACEPLUS funding will support a major programme to transform the cross-border “Enterprise” train service, paving the way for an hourly timetable between Belfast and Dublin. This programme involves replacing the existing Enterprise trains with brand new trains by the end of this decade, allowing for an hourly timetable and faster journey times between Dublin and Belfast.

“It feels like a bit of a slap in the face for people in Derry,” he said.

