Delight as iconic 19th Bar in Bridgend reopens six years after devastating fire

A popular Bridgend bar, which was devastated by fire six years ago, has reopened bigger than better than ever and is proving a big hit with punters.

The newly-reopened 19th Bar in Bridgend.

The 19th Hole was extensively damaged in the blaze in June 2017 and forced to close.

In the years since, due to the Covid 19 pandemic and other factors, including it going up for sale, it never re-opened.

Prior to its closure, the bar was run by the McIntyre family and it still remains in the family’s hands, with Gary McIntyre and his wife, Kelly Craig, now at the helm.

Gary behind the bar.

The couple, who are from Derry and live in Inishowen, decided that they wanted the bar to stay in the family and ‘keep the name going’.

Due to the severe damage, the inside of the premises was completely ‘gutted’ and refurbished, but the original structure and ‘footprint’ still stands, now with a modernised, but still hugely welcoming feel.

There is a gorgeous, large lounge and new toilets, among other features, including a ‘state-of-the art’ cold room, which Kelly told the Journal helps create the ‘perfect’ Guinness.

Gary added how it will also be a great bonus feature during the summer, as drinks will be able to be kept cold and highlighted how the line from the cold room to the pump is ‘only about 6 feet’.

Inside the 19th Bar.

"That’s fairly unusual.”

The couple are also planning to serve food in the near future and said they are ‘excited’ about what lies ahead.

Due to the proximity of Bridgend to the border, the family is welcoming clientele from Derry, Donegal and beyond and said they have been delighted with the great response since they reopened the week before Christmas.

The clientele, they said, is made up of people of all ages and includes families, couples, groups of friends and individuals.

The bar at night.

"It has been great to see people coming in and reacting so well to what we’ve done,” said Kelly.

She added how they wanted to renovate the building ‘in keeping with the old 19th Bar, but also making it fresh and new.”

Gary said: “We’ve kept the structure and low ceilings and we’ve added some of the decor, but it’s still quite fresh.”

The bar has been woven into the fabric of Inishowen for generations and Kelly and Gary said even they were astounded to find out just how long it has been established in Bridgend.”

Kelly said: “When we went to do the outside there was an old cement sign. When it was scraped away, there was the name of the family – Gallagher, who owned it in 1903. When we looked into it, we saw it dates back to 1800. We don’t have an exact date, but it goes back to then.”

“It is great to be able to preserve it,” said Gary.

"We’ve kept the walls intact. The original footprint is the same, with the same internal walls and some are 24 to 26 inches thick. It’s the old lime and mortar kind of stone. It’s also all been reinsulated, and it’s lovely and warm.”