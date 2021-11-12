Derry and NW businesses plan to tackle climate change

The North West Energy Conference, which is taking place today (Friday) at the City Hotel in Derry, involved discussions around a plan to move towards a new, greener economy and how it can benefit local companies.

The conference was led by Derry’s Chamber of Commerce and focused on issues in Northern Ireland’s new Energy Strategy, which is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

A keynote speech was delivered by Thomas Byrne, Director of Energy Strategy at the Department. He spoke about the opportunities that a more sustainable, environment-conscious economy can bring to the regional economy.

Left to right: Leo Strawbridge, Derry City and Strabane District Council; Thomas Byrne, Director of Energy Strategy at the Department for the Economy; David McGowan, SONI; Paul Clancy, Chief Executive of the Chamber of Commerce; Sinead Hawkins, North West Regional College; Jennifer McKeever, Airporter; Brett Ross, RiverRidge.

Anderson McQue sponsored the Energy Conference and local business leaders attended the event. Paul Clancy, the Chamber Chief Executive, hosted the event. The event featured voices from SONI, Derry & Strabane District Council, North West Regional College, Airporter and RiverRidge.

“Climate change will impact us all, and going forward, we can utilise new technologies, grow new sectors and ultimately build a new, greener economy.

“While there are challenges for the economy and businesses caused by the impact of climate change, there are ultimately also opportunities to innovate and develop new technologies which can create jobs and leverage new emerging skills,” Paul Clancy, Chief Executive of the Derry’s Chamber of Commerce said.

Paul McQue, Managing Director of Anderson McQue said, “As a renewable energy recruitment consultancy, we see day in, day out the innovation, the opportunities, and the fantastic work going on within the green economy.