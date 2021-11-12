Derry and NW businesses plan to tackle climate change
Businesses across the North West today gathered to discuss how companies can fight together against the climate crisis.
The North West Energy Conference, which is taking place today (Friday) at the City Hotel in Derry, involved discussions around a plan to move towards a new, greener economy and how it can benefit local companies.
The conference was led by Derry’s Chamber of Commerce and focused on issues in Northern Ireland’s new Energy Strategy, which is expected to be published in the coming weeks.
A keynote speech was delivered by Thomas Byrne, Director of Energy Strategy at the Department. He spoke about the opportunities that a more sustainable, environment-conscious economy can bring to the regional economy.
Anderson McQue sponsored the Energy Conference and local business leaders attended the event. Paul Clancy, the Chamber Chief Executive, hosted the event. The event featured voices from SONI, Derry & Strabane District Council, North West Regional College, Airporter and RiverRidge.
“Climate change will impact us all, and going forward, we can utilise new technologies, grow new sectors and ultimately build a new, greener economy.
“While there are challenges for the economy and businesses caused by the impact of climate change, there are ultimately also opportunities to innovate and develop new technologies which can create jobs and leverage new emerging skills,” Paul Clancy, Chief Executive of the Derry’s Chamber of Commerce said.
Paul McQue, Managing Director of Anderson McQue said, “As a renewable energy recruitment consultancy, we see day in, day out the innovation, the opportunities, and the fantastic work going on within the green economy.
“This is an emerging industry but one which is ever more urgent due to the climate change emergency we face. Events like these are vital for sharing best practice and expertise in how businesses can play their role in fighting climate change.”