Derry and Strabane councillors overturn Sperrins glamping site recommendation

The six identical pods will have a footprint of approximately 23 sq. metres and they will be clad in powder coated aluminium ‘evergreen’ colour.

There is a communal dining area building that has open ended gables with a roof grey profile sheeting or natural slate.

The other structures on site will be small scale ancillary structures, an information board and external switch gear housing services. There will be a parking area for six spaces.

Councillor Paul Gallagher

Planning officers’ reasons for refusal were “that the development is not located within the grounds of an existing hotel or self catering complex, close to an existing or approved tourist amenity, or does it entail the restoration/ replacement of an existing Clachan or close and there are no overriding reasons why this development is essential in this rural location and could not be located within a settlement”.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, agent David McMeekin said: “We are all in agreement that the Sperrins are in urgent need of tourism development. There is a lack of facilities and a lack of accommodation in these rural areas and to point out the council’s own policy on the 2025 Building For The Future, they identify the Sperrins as one of the key aspects that they would like to develop further. From that point of view we are all keen on tourism.”

Councillor Paul Gallagher asked the agent: “Are you saying this proposal would go some way to develop an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty?”

Responding, Mr McMeekin commented: “Yes indeed. Each of these pods will site four people.

“They will be operated on the basis they will be open 250 days a year, so if you do the sums 250 x 4 it adds up to a significant amount of people being brought into the heart of the Sperrins.

“You can access local villages, cycle rides and use it as a base for walking and this is the type of development, while you are trying to preserve the Sperrins, is a tourism asset.

“No one is going to be asking for a 120-bedroomed hotel in the middle of the Sperrins but these kind of niche, diversification and sustainable developments has to be the way forward for developing tourism in this area.”

Describing glamping sites as “a fairly new form of tourism”, Councillor John Boyle added: “In my mind by its very nature, glamping sites are found in the countryside and in rural areas and the reason they are in those areas is because people go to glamping sites to get away from it all.

“When you talk about being close to a tourist site or asset, the Sperrins are that tourist asset.”

Agreeing with her party colleague, Councillor Angela Dobbins said: “When you look at these glamping pods, it’s not a caravan site, to me it is integrated into the surrounding area of natural habitat. It is close to a tourist area which is the Sperrins themselves.

“Glamping is now essential, people don’t all want to stay in caravans, they want to mingle in natural surroundings so I’m inclined to go against the recommendation.”

Speaking of council’s commitment to developing and progressing the tourism strategy for the Sperrins, Councillor Christopher Jackson added: “One of the challenges that presents itself is the lack of tourist accommodation around the Sperrins area and that challenge isn’t unique to ourselves, it is shared by surrounding council areas.”