Derry cafe helping people to heat their homes

The offer was posted on the cafe’s Facebook Page by owner Declan Moore after seeing how increased oil and gas prices will leave people struggling to pay for heat.

Declan said, ”I want people to hear about this and I have a feeling, and a fear, that the demand for this will be huge.

“There is a massive need out there for help. Obviously, there’s a lot going on in the world right now but this is also happening so close to home. I think we need to help people in town and look after our neighbours.

Claude's staff members at Christmas with some of the presents donated for the Christmas Appeal.

“I know we might get some people who will chance their arm but there are so many people who need this support. Everyone is thinking about how we’re going to get through this price hike.

“I’ve been asked how we’ll cope if we’re overwhelmed by people looking for support and, well, it’s good and it’s bad. I’ll be delighted to be overwhelmed, in that we can help so many people but I’ll be very sad, too, that so many people need support.

“When the schools were closed, we provided free meals for children who would usually receive a free school meal. We were filling that void and went along with that along as we could. So we have experience, and this will be financed by ourselves. I’ll use my brass neck to ask our suppliers for support, for example, I use McGinley’s fuel and they are always great and so helpful. I know they’ll chip in to help with the oil prices.

“If you know an older person who might need help paying for their oil or gas, I would ask that you talk to them, tell them what I’m doing and then contact Claude’s Facebook page on their behalf. We can’t help everyone but we will do our very best. Everything will be treated with the upmost confidentiality. I understand it’s not easy for people to ask for help, so no one outside of myself and people who must know details for the service to run will be in the know. No other staff members will know who is using the service; I really want people to know that so they are not put off.

“We’re not even just focusing on older people, either, there’s people who are out working or maybe working from home in the cold and we welcome those people to contact us. The kids meals can be used so families save themselves a few pound over the weekend and they put that money into the electric or gas.

Everyone wants to help in any way they can so if people want to donate money, I’ll take that and I’ll help someone heat their home with it - it’s as simple as that.”