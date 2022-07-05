Derry city centre to blossom with July floral competition

The competition, now running for over ten years, encourages traders and residents within the city centre and its surrounding areas to celebrate the summer season with colourful and creative floral and plant displays in an effort to brighten up the city centre and make it more appealing to visitors.

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative (CCI) said: “The competition is a colourful and wonderful way to celebrate our summer season and we encourage all city centre businesses, community groups and residents to put their creative mark on their respective patch of the city centre.

“Working together and complementing the terrific work that Derry City and Strabane District Council’s grounds maintenance team do to brighten up the city, will provide an amazing welcome for visitors and make the city an even prettier place to be for all who live here.”

Ian Peilow, proprietor of Altnagelvin Garden and Pet Centre, who sponsor the competition said he was looking forward to another great year of bloom.

He added: “The City Centre Floral Competition is an invaluable way of bringing the people of the city together. The hard work and dedication of the entrants makes such a difference to the streetscape of the city, and we are looking forward to seeing the city centre blooming with colour in the months ahead.

“Last year we saw some wonderful floral and garden displays by residents and businesses and a true sense of community spirit evolving with many areas and neighbours working together to improve the appearance of their area with their displays. I’m looking forward to seeing what this year brings.”

Registrations are now being sought by CCI under the following three categories: Large Garden (e.g. hotels, churches, charities); City Centre Business, and Residential. Each category will be awarded with a gold, silver, and bronze winner, who will receive vouchers from Altnagelvin Garden and Pet Centre.