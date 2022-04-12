Derry Easter pub opening hours: All you need to know

All additional restrictions on opening hours over Easter weekend were removed when The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 was passed by the Assembly last year.

Under the legislation, which was introduced by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, a range of reforms were introduced.

These include:

Pubs will be able to serve alcohol as on any other weekend.

Pubs and Hotels can apply to open until 2am up to 104 nights per year;

Smaller pubs will be able to open to 1am up to 104 nights per year;

Drinking-up time will be increased to 1 hour;

The licensing laws were relaxed last year.

Removal of restrictions on late opening on Sunday;

Licensed race tracks will be allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays; and

Registered clubs will be able to open to 1am up to 104 nights per year.

For the first time licensed premises can sell alcohol during the Easter period just as at any other time of the year.

Opening times over the weekend are as follows:

Holy Thursday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Good Friday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Easter Saturday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Easter Sunday – Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30 - 23:00, those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10:00 – 22:00.