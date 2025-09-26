Derry entrepreneur Mary McKenna to demystify angel investment at BarCamp Belfast 2025

Mary McKenna, co-founder of AwakenHub and AwakenAngels, has been announced as a speaker at BarCamp Belfast 2025, taking place on September 26 at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

Now based in Derry, Mary is a long-time champion of startups and a visible role model for women in business. Through AwakenAngels, she has helped build the first all-island women-led investment community, unlocking £5m of investment for Irish-connected women founders in just the past year.

Building on Andy McMillan’s 2009 success, organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay & The Retro Room) and Jennie Wallace (Beyond Skin) have brought the captivating day to fruition alongside the event’s headline sponsors Options Technologies, AirPOS Pay, Infinity 21, The Alchemists Forum, Morrow Communications and media partner Excalibur Press.

This year’s BarCamp will feature 17 sessions across two stages, covering topics as diverse as how to retire in ten years, using AI in PR, accessibility in design, generative coding, neurodiversity and email marketing.

Mary’s talk, titled “Why Investing in Startups is for Everyone … Not Just Millionaires”, will break down the myths around angel investment. In her session, she will show why angel investing is not just for the wealthy elite but is an accessible and rewarding asset class open to most people. Attendees can expect 15 minutes of insight into what angel investment is, what companies are available to back, and how much is needed to get started, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A where Mary will answer questions openly and honestly.

The session will give audiences the chance to understand how angel investment works, what benefits go beyond financial returns, and why investing in startups can be both impactful and fun.

Mary said: “I think it is important for founders to be visible role models for others who are just getting started. It is even more important for women to do this as many women shy away from public speaking and being in the public eye, talking about what they are doing or have done.”

BarCamp Belfast co-organiser Jennie Wallace welcomed Mary’s contribution. Jennie said: “BarCamp is about creating a space where anyone can contribute, learn and share. This year, we are covering everything from ‘How to Retire in 10 Years’ to ‘AI Disasters in PR’. We want to ignite ideas in all kinds of creatives. For us, it is about learning, collaboration and fun.”

Following last year’s success, BarCamp Belfast has returned with an eclectic mix of founders, developers, creatives and industry experts sharing their knowledge in an open, informal environment. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to drop in throughout the day, listen to talks, or even deliver one themselves.

For more information about #BelfastBarCamp2025 and to register for the September 26 event, go to barcampbelfast.com.