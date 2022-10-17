Paul Kirkpatrick, DuPont Maydown, said: “Following two years of intense research and collaborative innovation with FAST Technologies, it is extremely gratifying to see the new AMR (autonomous mobile robot) up and running and doing exactly what we hoped it would.

“The AMR is used in the production of Kevlar® and allows the safe unloading of finished bobbins, the emptying of tubes automatically and the movement of bobbins to defined locations. The AMR will be operating in an extremely challenging work environment alongside operating personnel, so it has a complex communication structure that will keep it running at capacity and safely.”

FAST Technologies is an advanced manufacturing company, specialising in automation, robotics and software solutions for companies globally.

Keith Stott, Project Team Leader at DuPont Maydown and Colin Spence, Director, FAST Technologies are pictured beside the new autonomous mobile robot which has advanced vision and software technology that will allow DuPont to work safer and faster in the production of Kevlar®.

Colin Spence, Director at FAST Technologies, said: “The system we have developed in collaboration with DuPont is unlike any robot available to industrial manufacturers today. More than just an AMR this is automated and intelligent, fully mobile and with no need for tracks, with an onboard collaborative robot arm that can manipulate up to 16kg loads.

“It has integrated efficient vision system that offers depth perception for varying heights or stacked objects to account for dynamic working environments. The partnership with DuPont has brought together years of combined skills and knowledge to develop an advanced manufacturing solution that enables safer, more productive, and efficient workspaces.

“We have further developmental work to conduct with our local partners and Ulster University in order to deliver even more automated solutions and continue to keep personnel safe.”