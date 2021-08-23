Derry firm MFC Sports creating two new sales roles with £111,200 support from Invest NI

Pictured (L-R) is Fabian O'Neill Director of Operations, MFC Sports; Des Gartland, North West Regional Manager, Invest NI; and Sean O’Neill, Managing Director, MFC Sports.

Invest NI has already supported the company to create its current team of 14 and is now offering further assistance to recruit an additional two sales roles to help it drive sales in the education sector.

Fabian O’Neill, Director of Operations at MFC Sports said: “Our business has grown steadily over the last five years. Invest NI has helped us achieve this growth with business advice and guidance, as well as financial assistance for jobs, marketing and an EU Exit Business Support Grant.

"With this help we’ve created a new Order Management System, redeveloped our app to target the school market, and implement a new digital marketing strategy.

"The RoI is now our biggest market and we have identified further opportunities in the education sector. These new sales roles will allow us to grow our business further by targeting school football and rugby teams. We also plan to explore similar opportunities in Great Britain. We are very grateful for the continued partnership of Invest NI, helping us achieve our ambitions and grow our business here in Derry.”