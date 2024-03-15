Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A diverse range of people including representatives from local businesses, artists, performers, councillors and patrons attended the event to have their say in the matter.

The public meeting at Sandinos on Water Street in the city centre was organised and hosted by local campaigner Karl Duncan.

Karl Duncan has been campaigning towards a stronger arts and culture scene, which he says is crucial to the revitalisation of the city.

Attendees at Arts and Nightlife event on 11/03/24

“Derry is a city that punches far above our weight in our arts and culture offerings, but there is so much potential that is still untapped,” Karl said.

“I believe our event showed the strength of feeling that exists on this issue and a real desire to build on Derry’s reputation, creating new opportunities for local creatives and young people.”

The event was backed by the culture charity ‘Free The Night’.

Free The Night is a non-profit organisation that is committed to creating a safe, progressive, and a culturally rich nightlife environment in Northern Ireland.

Karl Duncan speaking at event.

Talking about the turnout of the event Mr Duncan said: “I was delighted to have such a wide range of local people present to discuss how we can support cultural development in Derry.

"Attendance and engagement exceeded expectations, and the quality of discussion and passion from speakers around issues like transport, venue availability, licensing, and financial resourcing was heartening to hear.

"“Investment, skills, and a sense of common purpose among Derry’s cultural leaders are all key to changing things and building an alternative vision for our nightlife and arts. While we can be proud of our many cultural contributions, there is also a sense of frustration when it comes to investment and platforms to grow.

“I am determined, and those in attendance are determined, to raise ambitions for the city we call home, and to advance a positive view of the talent we possess locally while growing Derry’s reputation as an arts and cultural centre.”