Derry house prices up 11.9% year-on-year to £150,246; still lowest
The average price of a house in Derry and Strabane increased by 11.9 per cent year-on-year to £150,246 which remains the lowest in the north.
Land & Property Services, assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency, today released its House Price Index report for Quarter 2, 2022.
The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in the north. The Index uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.
Results for the most recent quarter (April - June 2022), which are provisional, show that between Q1 (January – March) 2022 and Q2 (April – June) 2022 the house price index increased by 2.9 per cent in Derry/Strabane.
Between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022 the house price index in Derry/Strabane increased by 11.9 per cent.
The average price for a house in the north is now £169,063 and ranges from £150,246 in Derry/Strabane to £196,438 in Ards and North Down.
Across the north as a whole the house price index increased by 3.2 per cent between quarters one and two and by 9.6 per cent year-on-year.
The report shows that 5,798 residential properties were sold during Q2 2022 although this number will be revised upwards in the next publication due to late returns and the entry of new properties into the NI Valuation List.
The House Price Index is now 52.4 per cent higher than Q1 2015.
Local Government District Index and Prices.
Antrim and Newtownabbey
Index: 151.2
Quarterly Change: 4.7%
Annual Change: 9.7%
Standardised Price: £173,779
Ards and North Down
Index: 146.4
Quarterly Change: 5.2%
Annual Change: 12.1%
Standardised Price: £196,438
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
Index: 152.6
Quarterly Change: 3.3%
Annual Change: 11.1%
Standardised Price: £150,460
Belfast
Index: 147.8
Quarterly Change: 2.3%
Annual Change: 6.6%
Standardised Price: £156,161
Causeway Coast and Glens
Index: 175.3
Quarterly Change: 4.2%
Annual Change: 10.4%
Standardised Price: £189,245
Derry City and Strabane
Index: 158.7
Quarterly Change: 2.9%
Annual Change: 11.9%
Standardised Price: £150,246
Fermanagh and Omagh
Index: 158.8
Quarterly Change: 0.6%
Annual Change: 8.7%
Standardised Price: £152,202
Lisburn and Castlereagh
Index: 145.2
Quarterly Change: 3.4%
Annual Change: 7.7%
Standardised Price: £195,003
Mid and East Antrim
Index: 148.1
Quarterly Change: 1.2%
Annual Change: 6.8%
Standardised Price: £153,344
Mid Ulster
Index: 144.9
Quarterly Change: 2.1%
Annual Change: 12.1%
Standardised Price: £162,045
Newry, Mourne and Down
Index: 161.5
Quarterly Change: 3.5%
Annual Change: 11.4%
Standardised Price: £181,667