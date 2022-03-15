Derry HSBC branch to close in August

The Consumer Council is urging HSBC customers to review their banking needs ahead of the upcoming closure on August 11.

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, said: “This announcement will be disappointing news for HSBC customers in Derry. Whilst the ability to access banking services through the Internet, apps and over the phone is important, there are still many people who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“This is another blow for consumers who rely on face-to-face banking, following the news that Danske Bank closed four branches in October 2021, and AIB closed 15 branches in November 2021.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HSBC branch in Derry. Picture: Google Earth

“Consumers can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland.

“Before the HSBC branches in Derry closes, we would advise customers to think about their needs and preferences, and then liaise with their local branch to discuss the options that are available. If the bank if unable to meet these needs, you may wish to look at switching provider.