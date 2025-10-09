Derry ice cream cone specialist Wafer Ltd. teams up with NWRC in £150,000 project
It’s part of a new Knowledge Transfer Partnership project with Wafer Ltd.
Funded by InnovateUK and Invest NI the project will see the recruitment of a graduate Mechanical Engineer.
The two-year project is focused on introducing modern manufacturing techniques and smart manufacturing to enhance Wafer Ltd’s production process.
It is hoped more efficient, high-output manufacturer, improving productivity, product traceability, and responsiveness to market demands.
Philip Devlin, Manager of NWRC’s Product Design Centre, said: “Wafer Ltd. has been a key player in Ireland’s ice cream sector for over 30 years, supplying everything from ingredients and flavours to packaging and soft-serve mixes.
"We are delighted to partner with them on this exciting project, which will introduce new levels of design, automation and efficiency within their production process.
"This KTP will bring a talented graduate engineer into the business to lead the project, supported by NWRC’s academic expertise and facilities. Together, we’ll deliver meaningful innovation that strengthens Wafer’s competitiveness and supports sustainable growth.”
Patrick McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer at Wafer Ltd, added: “We’re thrilled to have secured this funding and to be collaborating with NWRC.
"This partnership will help us enhance our production processes, boost efficiency, sustainability and position the company for future growth.
"We’re excited about the impact this project will have on our supply chain and the opportunities it will provide.”
Applications are open for the KTP R&D Smart Manufacturing Engineer role which closes on October 14. The position is based at Wafer Ltd’s site at Skeoge Industrial Estate. Visit: http://www.nwrc.ac.uk/jobs-at-nwrc/