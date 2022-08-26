Derry Jobs fair a ‘one-stop shop’ for employment seekers

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events in Strabane’s Alley Theatre and Derry’s Millennium Forum will allow individuals the opportunity to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity, to help them make informed decisions about their next career move.

“The Derry and Strabane Job Fairs will feature a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service,” she said.

The scene inside the Millennium Forum at a previous Jobs Fair. DER3815GS047

“It is an ideal one-stop shop for those seeking employment or advise on the next step in their career journey.

“Attendees can also avail of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice.

“I would urge anyone thinking about the next step in their career journey or seeking employment to attend.”

The Strabane Job Fair is in The Alley Theatre on Thursday September 15th from Midday until 3pm and the Derry Job Fair is in the Millennium Forum on Thursday September 22nd from 11am to 3pm.

The scene outside the Millennium Forum for last year's Jobs Fair as people queue to talk to prospective employers. DER3815GS042

BSL and ISL signers will be in attendance for the first two hours of each event.