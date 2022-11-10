The event, held in conjunction with the Department of Communities (DfC), attracted 385 attendees.

At the meeting of the Business and Culture Committee, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said he was ‘pleasantly surprised’ at the number of vacancies on offer from businesses and organisations in attendance.

Colr. Farrell added: “We are told on a monthly basis the unemployment figures across Derry and Strabane but do we have any understanding of how many vacancies there are throughout this city and district?

“I was shocked to find out amongst those organisations that there are nearly a thousand jobs going.”

Council Head of Business Kevin O’Connor explained he could not put a figure on it, adding: “We have been operating in a period of a really constrained labour market.

“The fact that lots of companies are now advertising jobs remotely, that provides opportunities for our people here to take that job and work from home for a company which would not necessarily be advertising in this district so that contributes to the vacancies.

“Lots of companies don’t necessarily say ‘we have x amount of vacancies’, they will say they are advertising a job.

“Clearly companies want to promote themselves as a brand of choice and want to create demand amongst employees who want to apply for those jobs. We will be surveying organisations who wish to divulge that type of information.”

A similar event was held in Strabane with 200 plus vacancies on offer, and 185 attendees.

The aim of the job fairs was to bring job-seekers, job changers, job returners and young people seeking first time employment, together with employers who have vacancies to facilitate job matching.

Committee Chair, Sinn Féin councillor John McGowan commented: “It’s clear that there were two fantastic events. It’s great to see, for a change, vacancies in this city. I remember a time going into the job office when there was more staff there working than vacancies.”

He added: “Like councillor Farrell I am surprised at the number of vacancies. For the next meeting, it would be nice to see if we could find out from some of those employers if there have been positions offered from that day.

“The more of these events we do it is worthwhile for the young people and not so young who are looking to hook up for employment. They were great events and I think we need to do more of them.”

