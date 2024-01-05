Derry Journal Editorial: Time for a rethink on how we ring in the New Year in Derry
For those who are by themselves, those bereaved and for people far from home, the countdown to a new year can stir up strong emotions and feelings of sadness, trepidation, loneliness.
In Derry and the wider region, with a few notable exceptions, there is little to nothing in terms of inclusive events on New Year’s Eve, beyond pubs and clubs.
Perhaps we should, as a city and region, as the City of Culture, rethink that.
This week, we asked people via our social media channels whether they think a public event in the city centre to ‘ring in’ the new year would be a good idea and the response was overwhelmingly: ‘Yes’.
We know the 2023 Christmas celebrations were curtailed in Derry to lessen the rates rise burden. But an hour or two of entertainment, perhaps some music, a sing-a-long to ‘Auld Lang Syne’, a few late buses and an official New Year’s Eve countdown needn’t cost the earth next time.
It happens elsewhere, so why not here?
By its very nature it would be cross-community and inclusive and could help so many people who feel isolated and excluded on the last night of the year.
It’s just an idea but, maybe, it could prove beneficial on so many fronts, not least as a powerful symbol of unity and hope as we walk into the future.