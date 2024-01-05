The festive period, and New Year’s Eve in particular, is a time of great joy and celebration for a lot of people. But that is not the case for everyone.

For those who are by themselves, those bereaved and for people far from home, the countdown to a new year can stir up strong emotions and feelings of sadness, trepidation, loneliness. ​

In Derry and the wider region, with a few notable exceptions, there is little to nothing in terms of inclusive events on New Year’s Eve, beyond pubs and clubs.

Perhaps we should, as a city and region, as the City of Culture, rethink that. ​

This week, we asked people via our social media channels whether they think a public event in the city centre to ‘ring in’ the new year would be a good idea and the response was overwhelmingly: ‘Yes’. ​

We know the 2023 Christmas celebrations were curtailed in Derry to lessen the rates rise burden. But an hour or two of entertainment, perhaps some music, a sing-a-long to ‘Auld Lang Syne’, a few late buses and an official New Year’s Eve countdown needn’t cost the earth next time.

It happens elsewhere, so why not here?​

By its very nature it would be cross-community and inclusive and could help so many people who feel isolated and excluded on the last night of the year. ​