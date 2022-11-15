Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley: New Arrivals and upgrades
The new PEUGEOT 408 is now open for orders and is available from early next year with prices starting from £31,050. It is available with two Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, as well as a 130hp 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine.
The Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 combines a 179hp PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp, while the Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 models come with a 150hp PureTech petrol engine that’s combined with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 180hp. The EAT8 badging signifies the company’s 8-speed automatic transmission, used in all variants. Prices for the petrol model start from £31,050, with Plug-in Hybrid models starting from £38,400.
Depending on version, the new hybrid models are capable of achieving an electric range of 40 miles, benefitting from a 4% reduction in Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate to just 8% for business users in 2022/23. Two types of on-board charger are available - a 3.7kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 7.4 kW single-phase charger. Connected to a 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) with the optional 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger, it can be fully charged in 1 hour 40 minutes. From a domestic 3-pin socket using an accessory charging cable and with the standard 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger, it can be fully charged in approximately 5.5 hours.
Citroën is also targeting business users with electric-only range increases to its updated C5 models. The updates to the Plug-in Hybrid variants of the New C5 X and New C5 Aircross provide customers with increased electric-only range. Drivers now benefit from up to 41 miles of electric range with the C5 Aircross which reduces the current 12% BIK taxation to a lower 8%. As an example, this reduces the cost to a 40% taxpayer by almost £47 per month in the 2022-25 period.
The range extension is the result of a new-generation battery pack, which increases power from 13.2kWh to 14.2kWh, while emitting only 29g/km of CO2 (WLTP combined cycle). Both models can be charged in less than two hours with a 7.4kW charger, and form part of Citroën’s plan to offer an electrified variant of all models by 2025. Available in Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus trims, Plug-in Hybrid variants are priced from £36,720 OTR. New C5 Aircross is available in Sense Plus, Shine or C-Series Edition trims, with Plug-in Hybrid variants available from £35,935 OTR.
On the commercial front, Renault has revised its award-winning range of light commercial vehicles for the 2023 model year, simplifying the number of versions, introducing new trim lines and reducing the base price by up to £4,600 on many variants. As part of this process, it has simplified its commercial range by 38%, reducing the previous offering of 161 separate versions into a core of 100 distinct models.
The price reductions mean that the Trafic Van now starts from £25,500 + VAT, the Trafic Passenger from £30,000 + VAT, and the new Master from £29,750 + VAT. Order books open officially on 15th December ahead of first customer deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2023.