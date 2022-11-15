The Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 combines a 179hp PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp, while the Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 models come with a 150hp PureTech petrol engine that’s combined with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 180hp. The EAT8 badging signifies the company’s 8-speed automatic transmission, used in all variants. Prices for the petrol model start from £31,050, with Plug-in Hybrid models starting from £38,400.

Depending on version, the new hybrid models are capable of achieving an electric range of 40 miles, benefitting from a 4% reduction in Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate to just 8% for business users in 2022/23. Two types of on-board charger are available - a 3.7kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 7.4 kW single-phase charger. Connected to a 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) with the optional 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger, it can be fully charged in 1 hour 40 minutes. From a domestic 3-pin socket using an accessory charging cable and with the standard 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger, it can be fully charged in approximately 5.5 hours.

Citroën is also targeting business users with electric-only range increases to its updated C5 models. The updates to the Plug-in Hybrid variants of the New C5 X and New C5 Aircross provide customers with increased electric-only range. Drivers now benefit from up to 41 miles of electric range with the C5 Aircross which reduces the current 12% BIK taxation to a lower 8%. As an example, this reduces the cost to a 40% taxpayer by almost £47 per month in the 2022-25 period.

PEUGEOT 408 PHEV.

The range extension is the result of a new-generation battery pack, which increases power from 13.2kWh to 14.2kWh, while emitting only 29g/km of CO2 (WLTP combined cycle). Both models can be charged in less than two hours with a 7.4kW charger, and form part of Citroën’s plan to offer an electrified variant of all models by 2025. Available in Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus trims, Plug-in Hybrid variants are priced from £36,720 OTR. New C5 Aircross is available in Sense Plus, Shine or C-Series Edition trims, with Plug-in Hybrid variants available from £35,935 OTR.

On the commercial front, Renault has revised its award-winning range of light commercial vehicles for the 2023 model year, simplifying the number of versions, introducing new trim lines and reducing the base price by up to £4,600 on many variants. As part of this process, it has simplified its commercial range by 38%, reducing the previous offering of 161 separate versions into a core of 100 distinct models.

The price reductions mean that the Trafic Van now starts from £25,500 + VAT, the Trafic Passenger from £30,000 + VAT, and the new Master from £29,750 + VAT. Order books open officially on 15th December ahead of first customer deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2023.

In Southern Ireland, Mazda has announced pricing for its all-new CX-60 hybrid SUV which starts at €51,300 for the entry PRIME-LINE grade. The new model will step up through four grades with the top model starting at €58,150.

All-New Renault Kangoo.

The Mazda2 Hybrid will join the line-up, offering a self-charging hybrid powertrain for the first time. Featuring a 0.76kW battery, it will be capable of driving in full electric mode for short distances without the need to plug into charge points. Priced from €23,995 it has a given fuel economy of 3.8-4.0 l/ 100km.

For customers interested in pure electric only, the Mazda MX-30 has received its first update since launch. Charging times have been significantly reduced getting drivers back on the road quicker. Fast charging at DC chargers of 50kW or more will charge the battery from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes. A new 11kW on-board charger will speed up AC charging on capable 3-phase chargers to a reduced time of 1 hour and 50 minutes. The upgrades will also give customers new design choices and is available from €32,443 after grants and VRT relief. More significantly, the company has doubled the warranty on its entire range to six years or 150,000 km for all models registered from January 2023. This is supported by the Mazda Fair Service programme which offers special conditions and discounts on parts for Mazda cars older than three years.