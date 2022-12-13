The vehicles careful composition of flowing lines supported by the projecting wheelarches at each corner emphasise the vehicle’s strength and rigidity.

Subtle changes have been made to the front and rear to add simplicity and refinement, and the headlamp and rear light clusters are now reconfigured with LED technology. The model was created specifically for the European market and continues to be built at Toyota’s production facility in Turkey.

However, beneath the exterior much has changed. The 1.2 litre petrol model has gone but the 1.8 litre hybrid drive system remains alongside the new 2.0 litre hybrid system. The completely new hybrid electric system has more compact packaging, is lighter in weight and is more efficient than previous generations, reaping the benefits of significant advances in battery, electric motor and petrol engine technologies. The hybrid battery is larger and has a higher energy density. Individual cell power has been maintained, but the number of cells has been increased to match the more powerful electric motor and allow for higher energy absorption during regenerative braking.

TOYOTA C-HR, 2.0 LITRE HYBRID.

This adds to the CH-R’s uniqueness in that it is the only model in the compact SUV sector to give customers the choice of two different hybrid powertrains. Test choice is the 2.0 litre model from a family of all-new Toyota power units. In this GR Sport specification, the combined petrol/electric output is given as 182bhp/135kW and provides a 0-62mph time of 8.2 seconds with a potential top speed of 112 mph. Although power is greater by 50 per cent over the 1.8 litre engine, fuel consumption is only 10 per cent higher with low CO2 emissions.

On-road, and the initial mileage can be covered in electric-only mode before the need for the engine to cut in. The car is fully automatic driving through its constantly variable transmission (CVT) which delivers overall smoothness with appropriate gear choice. The car responds well to throttle input and provides a relaxed driving experience. In addition to an EV option for minimum electric-only drive, there is a choice of Eco and Sport modes either side of the default Normal setting. Mid-range acceleration is notably improved over that of the smaller engined variant but on a relatively short drive, suspension seemed less settled over varying road surfaces. However, the car retains a sporting feel in a welcoming cabin, which has remained unchanged and totally inviting from the original design. On this recently added top line GR Sport specification, the driver’s seat has full powered adjustment. The interior comes with red stitching detailing on the steering wheel and sports seats with the particular model driven featuring black Alcantara leather partnered with a JBL premium sound system at £1,800.

Driver support packages incorporated in ‘Toyota Safety Sense’ are fitted as standard across the entire C-HR range. The package includes a Pre-Collision System with pedestrian recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with steering control, Automatic High Beam and Road Sign Assist. Recently the package was upgraded to add daytime cyclist detection to the Pre Collision System, plus Lane Trace Assist. A full suite of airbags includes a driver’s knee airbag while Hill-start Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with automatic braking also feature in this model.

The Toyota C-HR’s multimedia system was upgraded to Toyota Smart Connect+ for the 2022 model year, using a new platform that provides much faster response and provides new functions. Operated via an eight-inch High Definition central touchscreen, it gives instant access to a series of smart connected services, including cloud-based navigation with continuous, “always on” traffic information, 3D city mapping, highway signage and fixed traffic camera locations.

All data and information are delivered via the communications module (DCM), so no phone pairing is required for smart connected services and no additional data costs are incurred. Smartphone integration is provided via Apple CarPlay, with wireless connection, and (with a wired connection) Android Auto. A four-year Toyota Smart Connect package, including local parking and road event information, over-the-air updates and the voice agent, is included in the vehicle’s purchase.

In terms of running costs, this 2.0 litre model running on 19-inch wheels has a given WLTP fuel consumption of 49.6-54.3mpg with a CO2 emission of 120-128gms/km. This leaves it with first year road tax of £180, falling to the standard £155 in subsequent years. For business users, it has a BIK rating of 29% and is in Group 22E for insurance purposes. The model is priced at £35,460 with metallic paint adding £630. If the vehicle is serviced at a Toyota dealership every 10,000 miles, the warranty is extended to 10 years or 100,000 miles in addition to a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and one year Toyota roadside assistance.

