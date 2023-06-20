Emmett Gallagher returned to education two years ago.

He began studying the Level 3 Extended Diploma – which is equivalent of three A-Levels - in Construction and the Built Environment. Alongside this he did his GCSE Maths.

Emmett was commended by staff in the college for his focus and dedication during his time at NWRC.

Emmett Gallagher is presented with the Gerard Finnegan Memorial Cup by Dervla and Maire Finnegan. Also pictured is: Violet Toland, Quality Enhancement Curriculum Lead for Higher Education at NWRC, Dr. Catherine O'Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC, and Roisin Gallagher, Emmett's mum. (Photo: NWRC)

He was regularly found in the library studying late into the evening as well as juggling full-time work alongside his course.

Staff said he utilised all the resources, support, and services available in the college to reach his goal, but ultimately, it was his own hard work and sacrifice that has enabled him to achieve so much.

Emmett is now preparing to move to Sheffield for University where he will study for his degree in Construction.

Emmett is among three prize winners at Best in FE across the college’s five campuses. Ellie Caulfield from Strabane campus was awarded the Eileen Cairns Scholarship, while Orla McIntyre from Limavady campus was presented with the Zachary Geddis Memorial Cup.

The Best in FE Awards celebrate the achievements of Further Education graduates from the College’s campuses across Derry, Strabane and Limavady.

The event is always a highlight in the College calendar and involves the presentation of certificates and prizes to students from the four main curriculum departments across all College campuses.

Emmett said: “I decided when I turned 30, it was now or never. I worked hard at my course and I was delighted to have found something that I really love doing. My mammy Roisin was over the moon when she heard I was receiving the award.

“Attending NWRC has just been a brilliant experience for me.”

Emmett’s award was created in memory of Gerard Finnegan.

Mr Finnegan was the former NWRC Governing Body chair, and the award was set up in recognition of his integrity and passion for education.