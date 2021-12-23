Derry MLA Ciara Ferguson hails major progress on £15m 4-star Ebrington hotel
Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said that she is confident that significant progress is being made in delivering a new 4-star hotel at Ebrington.
The Foyle MLA said the £15 million project will be a ‘game changer’ for the tourism offer at both Ebrington and for the wider city.
“This is fantastic for the city and the culmination of several years of hard work by both the hotel developer and by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and the Executive Office.
“The landmark clock tower building will offer visitors state of the art accommodation within yards of Ebrington’s cafes, restaurants and the council’s proposed new civic museum.”
The local MLA said the new hotel will equally be within walking distance of the main sights and attractions on the cityside via the Peace Bridge.
“They will also be just a few minutes’ walk from other key visitor attractions such as the Museum of Free Derry, the Bogside murals and the city walls.
“The development of the Ebrington site was of huge importance to Martin McGuinness when he was joint First Minister.
“The development of the hotel is a key part of the transformation he envisaged from a site of the conflict into an economic driver for the city and north west region. I am delighted that Michelle O’Neill has brought the same focus and commitment to this landmark project.”