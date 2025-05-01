Derry political representatives lament ‘huge blow’ to workers and Derry
Derry’s MP has written to the Economy Minister to seek her intervention with BT bosses.
Mr. Eastwood said: “This week’s announcement that the BT Group plans to close its Derry office and transfer 140 jobs to Belfast and India will have a significant impact on people, families and the economy here. There’s no sugar coating it, this is a big blow.”
He added: “Given the substantial public investment in the company, I have written to the Economy Minister seeking her direct intervention with senior leadership at BT to put a stop to the flight of jobs from places like Derry.
"Regional economic balance has to be a priority for the Executive and decisions like this are where the rubber meets the road. Ministers have to step up and step in to support workers and the economy in Derry.”
The Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald described the announcement as ‘deeply disappointing’.
“I met with the company this afternoon [Wednesday] and made clear that these plans are entirely contrary to my drive for regional balance. I offered the support of my Department and Invest NI to retain the jobs in Derry but unfortunately the company is proceeding with its consultation,” she said.
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy commented: “At a time when the north west is growing as an exciting place to live, work and study in, BT’s announcement flies in the face of the economic consensus which is to create regional balance.”
DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Moving these roles to India and also to Belfast is not a good idea, especially when we consider the economic challenges faced in the North West. We should be encouraging more jobs and investment to this area, rather than taking it away.”
UUP Alderman Darren Guy lamented: "This is a huge blow for the North West economy and I would urge the Economy Minister to use her voice in an attempt to save these jobs.”
