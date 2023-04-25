Derry politicians call for meeting with Seagate amid concerns for 1,650 workers

Seagate currently employs 1,650 people at its Springtown base, making it one of the largest employers in the region.

While there has been no specific details about potential impacts in Derry, the US firm has confirmed this week that it has ‘committed to a global restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure in response to changes in macroeconomic and business conditions’.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy has requested an urgent cross-party meeting with senior management .

Seagate in Springtown off Buncrana Road, Derry.

Colr Duffy said: “There is a need for us all to work together to send a strong message that Derry is open for business and we need to hear clearly from Seagate about its plans.

“Seagate is a major employer in our city and it’s important that we support them in every way possible to protect the vital jobs they provide in the north west and, indeed, to create more good jobs.

“As a Council we are determined to showcase all that the north west has to offer and demonstrate that this region is a great place to do business in. The success of companies like Seagate over many years has demonstrated that and we want to build on that in the future by attracting more investment and creating more employment opportunities.”

Speaking after she and her Assembly colleague Pádraig Delargy wrote to Seagate, Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said:

“Sinn Féin has written to management at Seagate requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the global challenges facing the company and the technology industry.

“I have spoken with workers over recent days, and they need certainty and reassurance on Seagate’s restructuring plans and the future.

“We will also be asking Seagate to clarify that and to outline any plans they have for future investment in Derry.

“Working together is key to creating more jobs and delivering investment in the city.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin also sent his party’s solidarity to all Seagate workers.

"The company should provide immediate clarity as to its plans,” he said.

"People Before Profit has called for a meeting of all parties, Independents and Council officers with Seagate representatives to discuss concerns raised by workers.

"The Council must advocate for the protection of jobs and incomes to be the priority. This advocacy should extend to US Envoy Joe Kennedy following commitments he made during his recent visit to Derry.”

"Derry workers have been very good to Seagate for three decades.

"Hundreds of workers have called on Seagate to agree to formal trade union recognition and collective bargaining with UNITE.

"This uncertainty is exactly why having a trade union acting as the collective voice for workers is crucial,” he added.

A spokesperson for Seagate has said: “As noted in our earnings press release on 20 April 2023, the company has committed to a global restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure in response to changes in macroeconomic and business conditions.

"The global plan is intended to align the company’s operational needs with the near-term demand environment while continuing to support the long-term business strategy.”

The company said it could not speculate ‘on any numbers or positions while our restructuring is in progress’.

