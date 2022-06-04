Derry restaurant wins World Food Restaurant of the Year

Quay West restaurant also won an award for Seafood Restaurant of the Year in Ulster. Over 140 awards were given out on the night with regional winners being selected in each category as well as an overall winner for each award.

Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media said: “We’ve waited a long time for this night, there was an atmosphere of jubilation in the room and it’s wonderful to see an industry that was decimated, bounce back so quickly. People in the hospitality industry have proved themselves to be innovative, resilient and creative and the passion they have for what they do shone through tonight.

“We’d like to thank the student chefs and their mentor for creating fantastic dishes. Chris McMenamin and Chloe Duggan who were winners at our last awards pulled out all the stops to deliver amazing courses with the support of their teams. Jack Duffy - YesChef and Paddy Anslow, Executive Chef from the Limerick Strand for all their help and support.

