Derry’s new Transport Hub opens to passengers

Derry’s new Transport Hub opened to passengers for the first time today (Monday).

The old Victorian train station has been completely refurbished and brought back into use for the first time in decades.

The interior of the new Translink North West Transport Hub at the Waterside Station. DER4319GS - 023

New enhanced passenger facilities and platforms as part of a £27m investment delivered by Translink with funding from the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Additional funding has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport in the Republic of Ireland, as well as support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The North-West Transport Hub is located at the former Waterside Train Station, a Grade B-listed building which served as one of the city’s main stations for a century before closing in 1980.

The building has been restored and repurposed for use as a 21st Century transport facility, and is intended to act as a gateway to the North-West region, as well as promoting active and sustainable travel, bringing together a wide range of transport modes and providing enhanced customer and staff facilities.

The next phase of works, including the park and ride site, enhanced public realm and bus turning circle, will complete during the summer of 2020, which will mark the completion of the project.

The North-West Transport Hub will allow for improved co-ordination between rail and local and cross-border bus services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre and Foyle Street Bus Centre via the iconic Peace Bridge.