Derry speakers join Mums At Work Elevate Your Business conference line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will be taking to the stage on Monday, March25 at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena as part of an expert panel to discuss top tips for growth and success in business.

The panel discussion will be hosted by TEDX speaker and entrepreneur Emma Weaver of Mental Wealth International.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before AdminAnswers, Roisin, who currently lives in Kilrea, worked for a retail bank for 23 years, learning the importance of great customer service and people skills.

Maria McLaughlin and Roisin McAteer.

She then spent a decade in office administration, HR, staff wellbeing and office management, giving her a wide variety of admin experience.

It is this knowledge, and practicality, that Roisin brings to the panel and will be sharing tips to help you with your business.

Former retail bank employee with three decades of experience at all levels, Maria, also of AdminAnswers NI has a wealth of skills in finance, administration and budgeting supporting clients with their business efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an active member of her community, Dungiven woman Maria is aware of the importance of local outreach and will answer your business admin questions and how local recognition can help grow your business.

Speaking of the session, Maria said: “I hope women who are attending can identify with our experiences of running and setting up in business as well as get some good hints/tips on being more organised in their business.”

Joining Maria and Roisin on stage is entrepreneur Stefany Watson from Digital Ghost NI.

During the panel attendees will get the opportunity to ask questions about how to move forward in their business, troubleshoot your processes or simply find out something they've been wanting to know about admin, marketing or digital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to uphold the vision of its late founder, Sinead Norton, by providing a supportive and nurturing environment for women in business. Taking place from 10am-4pm at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena, the event is designed for business women who want to take their business to the next level.

The speakers at the event will provide inspirational stories of business growth, resilience, personal brand, and transformation.

The event is the brainchild of energetic and passionate businesswoman Sinead Norton who created the network and its events as a way to help support and nurture women in all types of roles and businesses across the country.

Sadly, Sinead passed away last November following a battle with cancer, however, speaking about the network she previously said: “I’m a mum of seven and when I owned a large thriving and multi award winning wedding business, I quickly realised that survival is dependent on past brides and other suppliers referring you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to create a space where business women working on their own could come together to stay motivated and work towards their dreams.”

Elevate Your Business has become an annual Mums At Work event attracting hundreds of like-minded women who attend the event, speak at it and who exhibit their businesses in the trade area.

According to director Danielle Norton, Sinead’s daughter, it’s an opportunity for women to “exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another” and “it's an opportunity for women to “exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another”.

She added: “The purpose of the Elevate Your Business events is for women to have a chance to meet other women who are looking to grow their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a welcoming and supportive environment for women to feel comfortable and gain confidence. We hope the attendees will make new connections, receive referrals and increase their brand visibility. We also hope they leave feeling inspired and motivated by our speakers who will give valuable insight and tips on how to take your business to the next level.”