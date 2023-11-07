Derry & Strabane and Donegal Councils create world leading AI and tech 'supercluster' with ATU

Derry City and Strabane District Council and its counterpart in Donegal have established a regulatory ‘supercluster’, which will see the north west become a world leader in regulatory technology.

It follows a recent conference at Letterkenny’s Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

The conference brought together policy makers, regulators, industry experts and regulated organisations from around the world to discuss and shape the future of regulation, and the role of emerging technologies, in our rapidly changing world.

The Councils will establish the ‘supercluster’ -alongside ATU – to work across sectors, regulators and borders and become a recognised world leader in regulatory technology.

Members attended a conference to discuss emerging technologies at Letterkenny’s Atlantic Technological University (ATU) recently.

"I believe we are at a major crossroad in the regulation of emerging technologies that play such a major role in our lives,” Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary said.

"The EU has been ahead of the curve in developing a regulatory framework for digital, and is setting global standards with its ground-breaking regulations for online digital services and AI among other things.

“Ireland has played an active role in the shaping of these regulations."

Councillor Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said the conference ‘provided a valuable opportunity to explore regulatory challenges that cross international borders and impact across all sectors’.

"The conference also showed how the North West is the compelling location for the world’s first, multi-sector, Regulatory Supercluster.

"We are in an unique position to tap into huge market opportunities to solve global regulatory challenges for the benefit of the wider economy."

At a reception in Derry the evening before the conference, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue said: “It is my privilege and great pleasure to welcome the speakers to the North West City region, to have your expertise and knowledge, and to share in our vision to position the region at the leading edge of regulation technology.

“We will do this by using smart technologies to drive growth and innovation across our key growth sectors – which will boost productivity, innovation and competitiveness and also importantly create jobs.”

