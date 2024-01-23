Derry & Strabane Council back Independent Review of 2009 Planning application 15 years on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows a Planning Investigation report in September last year, the purpose of which was to investigate concerns with an unsuccessful planning application at Shipquay Street in 2009 and a subsequent, successful application, submitted by another party, in June 2015.

At an Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee meeting on Monday, Lead Assurance Officer, Denise McDonnell, requested the appointment of the independent planning consultant to carry out “further review of this specific planning application”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “In September, members expressed concerns that the core concern raised by the complainant during the investigation process was not examined, because it was considered to be outside the investigation’s scope.

“Our investigation team met with the complainants, and their representatives, on October 19, and it was indicated that they would be content if an external planning consultant looked into the matter in more detail.

“The consultant was then contacted to review the similarities and differences of the 2009 and 2015 applications.

“A proposal for the work was received, and is estimated to cost between £2,800 and £4,500. As we don’t have an available budget for this review, this cost will have to be managed as a financial pressure and risk.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said: “For the original applicant, there’s a sense of injustice,” he added. “And this has lingered for many years.

“I’m confident that this review will address any outstanding issues and reassure the original applicant and general public.”

“I think it’s important that public confidence is there for Council procedures.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said the Council was already under “huge” financial pressures.

He said: “The use of private consultants has been discussed at various committees, and they should be used as an absolute last resort to have the best value for our rate payers.

“However, there needs to be trust in every function of Council. As member of this committee, we pride ourselves on the fact that we strive to improve confidence and participation in decisions taken.”

“I don’t want to see rate payers’ money spent on private consultants, but public confidence in the process can’t be underestimated.

“This report will give us the information, so we can move on and learn from this case.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin, who chaired Monday’s meeting, agreed that appointing costly private consultants should be “restricted”.

But Councillor Harkin conceded that there was a “perceived injustice” and the Council needed to do “everything we can to follow up on it”.

He concluded: “If something went wrong, that needs to be clearly reviewed and understood, and we need to learn from it.”

