Derry & Strabane Entrepreneurs urged to 'Go Succeed' as new competition goes live

Entrepreneurs from across the Derry and Strabane Council area are being invited to write the next chapter of their business story.

Go Succeed’s ‘Ultimate Pitch’ was launched this week at the literary home of one of Ireland’s most celebrated storytellers, Seamus Heaney and offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to win up to £6,000 in investment for their business idea.

The competition, first launched in 2024 by the government-backed enterprise support service, is open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

The local Derry City and Strabane District Council heat will take place on Monday, October 27 with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.

The winner will progress to a region-wide final, joined by heat winners across all 11 councils, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

Last year’s Derry City and Strabane District Council winner was Jared Wilson of Cricket Jobs. He was also announced as the Peoples’ Choice winner at the overall final last year.

Mayor Ruairí McHugh said: “As a Council we are committed to building and maintaining an entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages and supports entrepreneurs from all sectors at any stage of their business journey.

“Last year’s Ultimate Pitch competition had a valuable impact on the local community – it motivated, inspired, and pushed our local entrepreneurs to take their business idea to the next level.

"The confidence, networking, and pitching skills that each individual gained are essential skills for every entrepreneur.

“Whether you are just starting out or already have an established business that is planning to launch a new product or service, we would love to hear from you.”

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People’s Choice Award.

Entrants have until August 18 to apply, with local heats being held throughout the autumn. Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their regional heats.

The panel of judges will be drawn from across Northern Ireland’s business and civic communities, with the final taking place on Wednesday November 19, during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Go Succeed is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.