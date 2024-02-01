Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The motion, put forward by People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin, also proposed that Council writes to Seagate and asks them to accept and recognise the outcome of vote.

“They have a month to decide whether to do that, and ending the campaign opposing workers’ demands is the right thing. If they want good worker relations they should accept the result.”

Colr. Harkin added that workers’ campaign had been ongoing for over 20 years and the vote was a “positive development for the Seagate workers, workers in Derry and workers across the district and Ireland.”

Seagate in Derry.

“Finally now, an overwhelming majority of workers voted to be represented by the trade union Unite.

“They’ve had a very difficult time over the last number of years; there have been layoffs at the plant.

“There wasn’t political support for Seagate workers in the past, but this Council was fully behind them and that message was sent out loud and clear.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said the vote was a “major breakthrough in a major employer in our district”.

“It’s been backed by this Council, and it’s received political support, but the reality is that the workers have organised and had the confidence in a collective voice. Now we’re seeing the result of that.

“Hopefully that sends a message, to workforces across the city and district, that their voices are stronger together.”

“There’s real strength in numbers, and Seagate need to recognise the result of the ballot and the voice of the workers. Open the door and embrace the strengths that trade union recognition brings to everyone in the workplace.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney congratulated the workers and said the vote was a “huge achievement”.

Workers at Seagate secured collective bargaining rights in what Unite this week described as an historic ballot.

The vote was taken among 540 workers at the Springtown data storage manufacturer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a tremendous victory for the workforce at Seagate. It has taken years of effort by union activists, the organising team and our senior officials.”

Seagate, in a statement following the outcome, said:

"The Industrial Court has notified Seagate on the outcome of the union recognition ballot. This has been an employee decision.

"Our priority remains to maintain a respectful workplace and we will continue to work together with employees to sustain a successful business and a positive workplace for everyone."

Andrew Balfour,