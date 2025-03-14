Derry Youth and Community Workshop to deliver Kickstart Your Skills initiative
The initiative will be carried out as part of the Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), which was set up in partnership with, and is funded by, the Department for Communities.
The DSLMP was designed to “improve local employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working through co-ordinated, collaborative, multi-agency partnerships engaged in the provision of employability services to co-design and co-commission local employability interventions”.
Council’s Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said Derry YCW will deliver a wraparound service to up to 60 participants, which is “designed to enhance employability and promote independent job seeking with a focus on into employment, education or training outcomes”.
He added: “[Kickstart Your Skills] will develop comprehensive employability skills amongst those who are without work on a step-by-step basis to enhance their ability to search and apply for jobs successfully.”