Derry Youth and Community Workshop to deliver Kickstart Your Skills initiative

Derry City and Strabane has appointed Derry Youth and Community Workshop (YCW) to deliver its Kickstart Your Skills initiative.

The initiative will be carried out as part of the Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), which was set up in partnership with, and is funded by, the Department for Communities.

The DSLMP was designed to “improve local employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working through co-ordinated, collaborative, multi-agency partnerships engaged in the provision of employability services to co-design and co-commission local employability interventions”.

Council’s Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said Derry YCW will deliver a wraparound service to up to 60 participants, which is “designed to enhance employability and promote independent job seeking with a focus on into employment, education or training outcomes”.

He added: “[Kickstart Your Skills] will develop comprehensive employability skills amongst those who are without work on a step-by-step basis to enhance their ability to search and apply for jobs successfully.”

“Participants will be fully equipped and informed to seek and take up employment on completion of the programme, and [Derry Youth and Community Workshop] will empower individuals to enable them to become informed, skilled and independent in job seeking.”