Derry’s Da Vinci’s Hotel can accommodate everyone in comfort and style
and live on Freeview channel 276
You’ll discover 64 stylish and contemporary bedrooms, its award winning Main Bar, stunning restaurant Caterina’s Bistro, and of course, that famous Derry hospitality!
Da Vinci’s boasts the largest bedrooms in the city – 64 stylish and contemporary bedrooms, including Family rooms, Executive rooms and The Morrison Suite.
Alongside comfort and style, each room offers a large range of in-room amenities plus flat screen TV & chromecast.
Da Vinci’s Hotel can accommodate everyone – families, corporate guests, and couples searching for that perfect city break.
Caterina's Bistro offers award winning food and service in a stunning and modern setting. With a key focus on farm to table locally sourced produce, it offers a carefully crafted menu of exceptional dishes.
The Main Bar serves a pub-grub menu in a relaxed environment, with cosy snugs and open fire.