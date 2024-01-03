Derry's Elite Aesthetic Clinic triumphs at Cosmetic Medicine Awards
The renowned multi-award-winning emerged as the standout success at the awards, hosted at the prestigious Culloden Hotel in Belfast.
The event witnessed the clinic as finalists in five categories, culminating in a remarkable collection of accolades recognising their exceptional contributions to the field.
Securing the title of Best Clinic in Derry for the second consecutive year, Elite Aesthetic Clinic solidified its position as a leading establishment in the region.
The clinic also claimed the coveted Exceptional Team of the Year award, with their manager earning a highly commended recognition for Manager of the Year.
Additionally, they were honoured with a highly commended award for the Best Overall Clinic in Northern Ireland.
In 2023, Elite Aesthetic Clinic continued to redefine standards in aesthetic medicine, boasting Save Face accreditation and RQIA certification.
As the year begins, Elite Aesthetic Clinic hinted at an exciting announcement for the New Year, promising to elevate their offerings and establish new benchmarks in the field of aesthetic medicine.