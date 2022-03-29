Derry’s new Coffee truck brewing up a storm in Springtown

He said: “I’ve done everything myself to get this started, I bought the van and painted it as well as getting some plants around the front to make it look nice. I’m so proud of it and I just love coming to work every day and chatting to people, serving them and making new friends.

“Once we got set up, Cyril in Springrowth Garden Centre asked us to come along and add to the garden centre so people can get a coffee to enjoy as they take a walk around the garden centre and really make a day of it. We were originally to come on a Saturday but we decided to come permanently then because we love it here and we have some regular costumers too. We’re really picking up now, we have coffee and all the low calorie things, we have a gym across the way so we try to cater for them. We have low fat syrups, alternative plant based milks or if you’re bring your dog for a walk, call in and get a ‘puppuccino’ for the dog. We have something for everyone.