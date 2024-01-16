Stitch + Weave, Derry’s newest bar and restaurant, is set to open at Ebrington in March.

Almost three years ago Derry City and Strabane District Council approved a proposal by Toomebridge-based Philip McElhone Construction to develop a three-storey bar and restaurant at Building 40 overlooking the River Foyle at Ebrington’s north-western corner.

"We are thrilled to introduce the newest addition to Derry/L’Derry’s vibrant culinary and social scene - Stitch & Weave! Nestled in the corner of Ebrington Square and directly adjacent to the cities Peace Bridge, we are here to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your dining, drinking and social experience.

“Work is progressing nicely and we look forward to welcoming you from March 1, 2024 - meanwhile keep an eye on this page and our socials for updates about our grand opening!” the proprietors have declared in a post on the pub’s new website.