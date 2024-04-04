Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Largely organised by known fashion Brand owner Hannah Vail of Han*, this is an initiative sponsored by Inner City Trust to increase footfall in the somewhat forgotten gem that is the Craft Village and provide much needed market space in the city centre.

The market will support local food produce, hosting food vendors from across the North, including Derry’s Umi, Berry Lane, which creates stunning Belgian chocolate strawberries, Dart Mountain with their small batch cheese and chutney, Carrick Foods who will be providing a mix of bake at home mixes and fresh loaves, and Monto Chocolates.

Markets like these support local businesses and promote the sustainability of local businesses.

Square Market, Derry's Craft Village

The Inner City Trust describes their role as: "Inner City Trust’s mission is to contribute to the physical, social and economic regeneration of Derry – Londonderry. We have a sound track record of project development and asset management. As a not for private profit group, we invest and re-invest and, through our redistribution mechanism, we work in partnership to promote social intervention, skills development and economic regeneration.

“Landmark buildings restored by Inner City Trust include the Bishop’s Gate Hotel, the Garden of Reflection and gallery, and the Fashion and Textile Design Centre. New build includes the Tower Museum, the Craft Village, the Tower Hotel, the Calgach Centre and the Shared Future Centre.”