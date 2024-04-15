Waterside Theatre in Derry (Arts Council/PA Wire)

In a social media post from the Waterside Theatre, the Chief Executive Officer Iain Barr stated: “It is my very sad duty to inform you that Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre will close on June 30, 2024. This decision was reached in light of funding issues, after careful consideration by the board and management of the organisation.”

Iain Barr continued: "Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone who has served as a board member, been an employee or volunteered at Waterside Theatre & Arts Centre over the last 23 years. It’s been a pleasure working with you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would like to thank our funders and all the organisations who have partnered with us on projects that have delivered much needed artistic, employment and health and welfare benefits to those most in need in our community.”

Iain Barr, CEO Waterside Theatre. DER4716GS015

“Finally, I would like to thank all of you that have attended a performance, visited an exhibition or participated in a community arts programme at the theatre or at the many partnership venues across the city and region. It has been a privilege to serve you.”

Mr Barr said that planned theatre events and community arts programmes will continue as normal until the end of June.

"I would encourage you to make any final purchases and come visit us one last time - you will be welcomed warmly as always.”