News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Derry/Strabane dole rate falls to 4.8% but remains highest in the North

The number of people claiming benefits has fallen in Derry and Strabane.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

The rate of Jobseekers' Allowance (JSA) or Universal Credit (UC) claimants in Derry/Strabane fell from 5 per cent in April to 4.8 per cent in May, according to the latest labour market figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA).

The percentage of Derry/Strabane men claiming benefit entitlements fell from 6.2 per cent to 6 per cent.

For women, the fall was from 4 per cent to 3.7 per cent.

The claimant count has fallen in Derry/StrabaneThe claimant count has fallen in Derry/Strabane
The claimant count has fallen in Derry/Strabane
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rate for both sexes remains 2.5 times the rate in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area which had the lowest percentage of claimants in the North at 1.9 per cent.

The claimant count rate in Belfast (4 per cent) was 0.8 percentage points lower than Derry/Strabane whilst the average rate for the North as a whole was 1.8 percentage points lower.

The labour market statistics were published by NISRA on Tuesday.

Read More
Trade union and business leaders describe Derry's high dole rate as 'unacceptabl...
Related topics:StrabaneDerryNorthUniversal CreditBelfastCastlereagh