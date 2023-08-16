News you can trust since 1772

Derry/Strabane dole rate rises to 5% with increases for women and men

The rate of working-age people people drawing welfare entitlements in Derry and Strabane rose to five per cent last month.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

The latest labour market report shows 4,725 people in Derry/Strabane were claiming either Jobseekers' Allowance (JSA) or Universal Credit (UC) in July.

The percentage rate of working-age people on JSA or UC rose from 4.8 per cent in June to 5 per cent in July and remained by far the highest rate in the North.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dole rate in Derry/Strabane is more than two and a half times higher than in Lisburn and Castlereagh (1.9 per cent) and it is 0.8 percentage points above the rate in Belfast (4.2 per cent).

The rate increased for both men and women in the Derry and Strabane area.

There were 2,770 male claimants (6 per cent of the working age population - up from 5.9 per cent month-on-month) and there were 1,955 female claimants (4 per cent of the working age population - up from 3.7 per cent).

Related topics:StrabaneDerryNorthUniversal CreditLisburnCastlereaghBelfast