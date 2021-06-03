Donegal firm Cassidy Bros to close to public next week

In a statement issued today, Cassidy Bros also confirmed they have taken the ‘difficult decision’ to temporarily lay off a number of its workers from next Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Cassidy Bros has made the difficult decision to place a number of employees on temporary lay-off as of June 8, 2021.

“Staff and subcontractors have been informed that our facilities at Gransha, Buncrana will close to the public from next week until further notice.

“The company, its employees and customers have been increasingly subjected to negative comments in recent weeks, resulting in a significant downturn in sales and a substantial reduction in production requirements.

“In light of these developments, Cassidy Bros has been reluctantly forced to take this unavoidable action.