Donegal named one of Lonely Planet's top regions for 2024 as Destination Editor hails 'wow' factors

Speaking at the recent Donegal Tourism Seminar hosted by Donegal County Council in Harvey’s Point, Amy Lynch, Destination Editor for Lonely Planet, shed light on what makes Donegal standout in the global tourism landscape.

Lynch noted the unique ‘wow’ factors that led to Donegal being named one of Lonely Planet's top regions for 2024, emphasising the importance of sustainability in the selection process – something that is increasingly becoming a priority for global visitors.

Attendees at the recent Donegal County Council Tourism Conference in Harvey’s Point.

As well as its blend of natural beauty, rich history, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, Lynch mentioned key sustainability initiatives in Donegal that are increasingly drawing global recognition and new visitors to the island.

Added to this were factors such as slow tourism, quality local food, an array of walking and cycling trails and eco-friendly accommodation. These factors were ‘key’ in Donegal's inclusion in the Best in Travel list, further solidifying its global appeal as a must-visit destination.

Speaking on the county’s impressive placement, Lynch said: "With its wild landscapes, rich cultural heritage, beautiful coastline and warm hospitality, Donegal is one of Ireland's most attractive tourist destinations.

"Alongside the county's commitment to sustainable tourism practices, these attributes made it a standout choice for our Best in Travel list for 2024. Donegal is a great example of how destinations can balance tourism growth with sustainability. Donegal is the ‘Wild Child’ of Ireland."

Speakers and Stakeholders pictured outside Harvey’s Point at the recent Donegal Tourism Seminar

Speaking from the Crafting a Greener Tomorrow for Tourism in Donegal Seminar, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley, added:

"Donegal Tourism is committed to leading the way in sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the county's natural and cultural treasures that are beloved globally can be enjoyed by generations to come.

"We’re delighted for our work to be recognised at a global level by the renowned Lonely Planet, and this recognition drives us to continue our ambitious efforts to create an unparalleled – and sustainable – tourism model."

The Donegal Tourism seminar included speeches from the likes of Failte Ireland’s Climate Action Officer Alan Owens, ATU Sustainable Tourism PHD researcher Anita Conefrey, Donegal Tourism’s Sarah Nolan and a panel of Donegal tourism businesses.